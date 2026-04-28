The RCB vs DC match in IPL 2026 on Monday (Apr 26) will be remembered for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood blowing Delhi away at Arun Jaitely stadium in the national capital. Virat Kohli, India's one the greatest batters ever, however, still managed to create some batting history as well. RCB needed just 76 runs to wih the game and they did so in 6.3 overs with Kohli hitting two pristine maximums to finish off the game. He finished at unbeaten 23 off 15 balls, hitting two sixes and one four in the innings. During his 23 runs, Kohli became the first player in the IPL history to reach 9000-run milestone.

Kohli reaches where no batter has gone before

Kohli is IPL's highest run getter and the first one to reach the 9000-run mark as well. In fact, he is the only batter to cross even 8000-run mark as well. Playing since the inaugural edition of 2008, Kohli has batted in 267 innings - all for RCB - in 275 matches and scored 9,012 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 134. He has 66 fifties to his name and eight hudreds as well - also the highest in the league.

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Who is behind Kohli in batting numbers?