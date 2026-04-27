/‘He tweaked it again’: CSK coach Fleming shares grim update on MS Dhoni’s calf injury

Wait continues to grow to watch MS Dhoni back in action in IPL 2026, as CSK head coach Stephen Fleming shares grim update on veteran’s calf injury. Dhoni, who has been out of action since the start of the tournament, continues to remain on the sidelines. While CSK stated two weeks as his return timeline, Dhoni has been absent since, keeping everyone on their toes on his potential and perhaps final appearance for the remainder of the season.

Per Fleming, Dhoni’s recovery (from the calf injury) has suffered another setback, further stretching his stay on the sidelines. CSK head coach says Dhoni perhaps tried too hard to return to action and has tweaked his calf again, piling problems for the already-suffering Chennai side, who sit in sixth place with three wins from eight contested matches.

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"The calf is a tough one," Fleming said following a loss to GT over the weekend. "If he takes off and rips the calf again, then he will be gone [for the whole season]. So, we pushed it early. In a warm-up game, he tweaked it again, is my understanding. And since then, he has been just working hard to get some movement into it. But there was a setback."



Dhoni joined the CSK camp in March, practising with his IPL team, with the franchise’s social media filled with his batting videos. Let alone his absence from the playing XI in all of CSK’s matches this season, Dhoni hasn’t even been at venues on most days, mostly during CSK’s away games.



"But look, he's the guide on this one. And he's working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab. We're just waiting for the word, really. But all I can keep saying, it's not making light of this; he is progressing and doing everything,” Fleming continued.

Gaikwad explains what happened to Dhoni

Four years ago, a CSK social media post featured their team captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, explaining what really happened to MS Dhoni.



“You know, we were playing a practice match. That's when he snapped his calf, and then he wasn't able to run as comfortably as he wanted to.



"And I think after that, it was just about, he saw some of the youngsters playing in practice games and playing in match simulations where he felt confident enough on them, you know, who are ready, who have that ability to play in the IPL.



"After that, it was just about taking time on his recovery. Slowly, slowly, he is getting there. Never know, maybe next game, maybe after that, but definitely one day for sure,” Gaikwad revealed.

