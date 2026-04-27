/Good news for DC fans: Ngidi cleared after head injury scare but will he play against RCB?

Good news for Delhi Capitals (DC) fans in IPL 2026. Their premier overseas quick Lungi Ngidi has been cleared of a serious injury scare and discharged from the hospital. His return to the playing XI, however, remains uncertain for their marquee home clash against RCB on Monday (Apr 27). Ngidi suffered a horrific head and neck injury while attempting to complete a catch off Axar Patel during DC’s previous home game against the Punjab Kings the other day.

Although Ngidi has reconnected with his IPL team (at the team hotel), he is likely ruled out of Monday's game, denting the home team's chances of returning to winning ways. Delhi lost their last game against Punjab despite scoring 264/2 in the first innings. Punjab completed the chase with six wickets and well over one over to register the highest successful T20 and IPL in history.

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PBKS rode on a record opening stand between Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who stitched 126 runs for the first wicket inside seven overs, laying a foundation for others to come and make the most of it. Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer completed his fourth fifty this season to help his team cross the winning line and create history.



Meanwhile, Ngidi didn’t bowl during the game as he suffered a blow midway through the third over, with Vipraj Nigam replacing him for the rest of the game.

No Phil Salt for RCB

Delhi is not the only team to suffer a blow ahead of this marquee clash, with in-form RCB opener Phil Salt also confirmed to be missing the away Delhi game. He suffered an injury during the training session ahead of RCB’s April 24 game against the Gujarat Titans and has been out since.



In his place, RCB brought in Jacob Bethell to open alongside their star opener Virat Kohli.



Check out the predicted playing XIs of both teams –



Delhi - Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (captain), Kyle Jamieson/Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan and Auqib Nabi

