/IPL 2026 | Why Angkrish Raghuvanshi was fined after KKR’s win over LSG?

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been penalised 20 per cent of his match fee after showing an animated response to a controversial dismissal against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2026 season. He was also handed one demerit point for violating the league’s Code of Conduct. In a official statement, the IPL governing body confirmed that Raghuvanshi committed a Level 1 breach under Article 2.2, which covers misuse of equipment during a match. The youngster accepted the charge.

“Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” the statement read.

“He was found to have breached Article 2.2, which relates to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match,” it added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The incident followed his dismissal, when Raghuvanshi hit the boundary cushion with his bat and later flung his helmet in frustration while heading back to the pavilion.

How the dismissal happened

The controversy came in the fifth over of KKR’s innings. Raghuvanshi, on nine runs from seven balls, pushed a delivery from Prince Yadav and attempted a quick single. A mix-up with his non-striker forced him to turn back halfway down the pitch.

As he rushed to regain his ground, a throw from Mohammed Shami struck him on the pads. The fielding side appealed and the decision was sent to the TV umpire. After review, he was given out for obstructing the field, with the umpire concluding that his change in running line had interfered with the throw.

The call sparked widespread debate, with many questioning whether the deviation was deliberate or simply a reflex in a split-second moment.

Reaction from player and team

The decision drew a strong response from the KKR camp. Raghuvanshi appeared visibly upset and briefly argued with the on-field umpires before leaving the field. His frustration continued as he hurled his helmet and struck the boundary cushion with his bat.