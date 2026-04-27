/IPL 2026 | 'It's frustrating': Coach Justin Langer reacts to LSG’s fourth consecutive home loss

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer did not hide his disappointment after the team suffered their fourth consecutive home defeat, going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in a nail-biting Super Over clash during IPL 2026 on Sunday (Apr 27). Speaking after the match, Langer pointed to the team’s inability to adapt the pitch as a main factor and explained that while the earlier red-soil surface had suited attacking cricket, the black-soil track used in this game behaved very differently.

"It's frustrating. I thought the wicket on the red soil was very good, fast and bouncy, really exciting for cricket. And we didn't adapt today to the black soil, which was slower, lower and spun a little bit," Langer said.

He also acknowledged how the continued struggles at home have been tough on everyone associated with the franchise, including fans, admitting that the side has not adapted to conditions as effectively as required.

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"I feel for the fans, I feel for our supporters, I feel for everyone who follows us, that we're not adapting to the conditions as well as we should be," he added.

Despite the setback, Langer remained optimistic about LSG's playoff chances, stressing the importance of staying positive during a difficult phase.



"We're making it hard for ourselves, but you have to be hopeful. We'll keep being positive. We've got seven days off now, so it's a chance to look at things, if we need to make any changes," he said.

On the decision to send Nicholas Pooran out in the Super Over, Langer defended the call, citing the batter's strong record against KKR spinner Sunil Narine.

"We knew Sunil Narine would bowl it. If you look at Nicky's (Nicholas Pooran) record, he has seen Narine more than anyone. We felt if anyone could win a Super Over, it's him. You back your best players," he said.



However, Langer admitted that Pooran has been out of form, though he backed the West Indies batter to regain confidence soon.



"He's working on it. Even great players go through this. You can't fake confidence. We are working with him every day. Sometimes this is a tough game," he added.



KKR edged out LSG in a thrilling Super Over clash in IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday night.



Chasing a tense finish, LSG needed seven off the final ball when Mohammed Shami launched a six over long-off to force the game into a Super Over.



Earlier, Mohsin Khan's sensational five-wicket haul (5/23) rocked KKR's top order, but Rinku Singh's brilliant unbeaten 83 off 51 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes, sparked a remarkable recovery. His late onslaught, including four consecutive sixes in the final over, lifted KKR to a competitive 155/7.



In reply, KKR's bowlers combined effectively to keep LSG under pressure throughout, only for Shami's dramatic last-ball strike to push the contest into a nail-biting Super Over. Rinku was also named Player of the match for his superb fifty.