/IPL 2026: Will Lucknow Super Giants make the playoffs? Check qualification scenarios

Lucknow Super Giants took on Kolkata Knight Riders in their eighth IPL 2026 clash on Sunday (Apr 26) but ended up on the losing side in a tense Super Over finish. Both teams posted identical totals of 155 in their 20 overs. In the Super Over, mystery spinner Sunil Narine starred for KKR, striking twice while giving away just one run in the opening three deliveries. Chasing a target of two, KKR wrapped up the contest in a single ball.
The result marked KKR’s second win of the season, while LSG slumped to their sixth defeat in eight games, putting their playoff hopes in serious trouble. Currently, Lucknow sit at the bottom of the table with four points from eight matches. Although they are still mathematically in contention, their path to qualification has become extremely difficult.
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For LSG to stay in the race, they must win all six of their remaining league matches with big margins. Doing so would take them to 16 points, which is typically enough to secure a top-four finish.
However, even a single loss from here would cap their tally at 14 points, likely ending their chances of making the playoffs. For context, in IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals missed out on qualification despite finishing with 15 points.
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Looking ahead, LSG face Mumbai Indians on May 4 at Wankhede Stadium. They then will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 7 in Lucknow, a side they have already lost to this season.
Their next two fixtures are against Chennai Super Kings, first in Chennai on May 10, followed by a return clash in Lucknow on May 15. LSG will then travel to Jaipur to meet Rajasthan Royals on May 19 before concluding their league stage against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on May 23.