/IPL 2026 | Skipper Rishabh Pant says LSG 'need a break' after fifth consecutive loss

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered their sixth loss of the IPL 2026 season and fifth straight after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Super Over on Sunday (Apr 26). The loss sent LSG to the bottom of the 10-team points table with just four points in eight matches. Skipper Rishabh Pant acknowledged the situation at the post match presentation and said that the team needs to take 'accountablility.' Pant aslo spoke about the a much-needed break which will now see them play the next match after nearly a week on May 4. It, however, remains to be seen if LSG will be able to make a comeback after that or not.

LSG skipper Pant seeks break after five consecutive losses

"See, I think we definitely need a break," Pant said after the loss. "I think we're going to refresh. You know, there is always pressure and it's going to be a pressure game, always. But at the same time we have to look at answers inside, not outside. And just keep it simple, man. Just take accountability, each and every guy. Like, it can't be about one or two guys, it has to be about the whole unit. And a lot of people will take accountability for that, for sure."

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