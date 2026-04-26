/IPL 2026 Super Over Classic: Rinku Singh inspires KKR to crunch win over LSG

Rinku Singh stars for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they beat the hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a super over thriller on Sunday (Apr 26) in IPL 2026. After smashing a brilliant unbeaten 83 off 51 balls, including five sixes and seven fours, Rinku picked up four catches in the second innings to lift KKR’s spirit and their ranking on the points table with their second win this season. LSG, on the other hand, remain winless at home thus far this season, losing in the super over.