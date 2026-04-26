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IPL 2026 Super Over Classic: Rinku Singh inspires KKR to crunch win over LSG

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 23:59 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 23:59 IST
IPL 2026 Super Over Classic: Rinku Singh inspires KKR to crunch win over LSG

IPL 2026 Super Over Classic Rinku Singh inspires KKR to crunch win over LSG Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

KKR stood tall in the fight against LSG in the away clash in IPL 2026, beating them in the super over and winning their second match thus far this season. 

Rinku Singh stars for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they beat the hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a super over thriller on Sunday (Apr 26) in IPL 2026. After smashing a brilliant unbeaten 83 off 51 balls, including five sixes and seven fours, Rinku picked up four catches in the second innings to lift KKR’s spirit and their ranking on the points table with their second win this season. LSG, on the other hand, remain winless at home thus far this season, losing in the super over.

More to follow…

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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