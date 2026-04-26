/IPL 2026: Dominant Gujarat bounce back, thump Chennai behind Sai, Rabada heroics

Gujarat Titans (GT) have returned to winning ways after crushing the hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in their key IPL 2026 tie. Seamer Kagiso Rabada’s 3/25 and Sai Sudharsan’s 87 propelled GT to fifth place on the points table with four wins and as many losses in eight contested matches thus far. For CSK, their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, struck an impressive unbeaten 74 off 60 balls, with handy contributions from the lower order, but failed to restrict the star-studded GT.

CSK batted first and scored a fighting 158 for seven in 20 overs, with Gaikwad carrying his bat.

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For Gujarat, Sai and captain Shubman Gill began from where they left, smashing CSK bowlers all around the ground. Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad struck in the seventh over to have Gill stumped, thanks to Sanju Samson's quick glovework, as he removed the bails with the batter's foot centimetres off the ground.



Sudharsan stood firm and put on a partnership of 97 with Jos Buttler, who made an unbeaten 39. Dewald Brevis took a stunning catch in the deep to dismiss Sudharsan off Akeal Hosein with Gujarat needing four for victory, and Buttler then hit the winning six.

Rabada’s show at Chepauk



Earlier, Rabada was ably supported by fellow quick Mohammed Siraj (1-23) to dent Chennai with regular strikes despite an unbeaten 74 by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rabada stood out with his pace and accuracy, which first got the in-form Samson caught behind for 11 and three balls later dismissed Urvil Patel for four.



Siraj got Sarfaraz Khan, who came in as an impact substitute, for a first-ball duck, and the batting slipped further when Brevis departed for two.



Gaikwad played a defiant knock and reached his first fifty of the season, with help from Shivam Dube, who made 22, Kartik Sharma (15) and Jamie Overton (18). But the effort was not enough as Chennai suffered their fifth defeat in eight matches.