/Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi breaks silence after scary IPL head injury: 'All good'

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi has shared his first public reaction since suffering the horrific head injury that saw him leave the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an ambulance in IPL 2026. Against the Punjab Kings during Saturday’s home game, Ngidi fell on his head and neck while attempting to complete a catch off Axar Patel’s bowling, leaving everyone worried about his situation. Ngidi’s head collided with the turf as he was left unconscious, and DC medical staff and an ambulance rushed to the spot.

The lanky South African quick took to his Instagram handle to thank everyone for sending best wishes for recovery, while also updating his fans with positive news, ‘All good.

‘Thank you for the messages, all good,’ Ngidi wrote on his Instagram story, diluting the tense situation around his head injury.



Shortly after the ambulance entered the cricket field, creating panic among onlookers and his fans worldwide, Ngidi was admitted to the BLX-Max Super Specialty Hospital for observation. Delhi Capitals co-owner and chairman Kiran Kumar Gandhi also visited the hospital to check on his team’s overseas pacer.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What happened between the DC vs PBKS game?

Delhi batted first and hammered their highest team total (264 for two), courtesy of KL Rahul’s unbeaten 152 and Nitish Rana’s 91. Their 220-run stand for the second wicket was also the second-highest partnership for any wicket in the competition’s history. With so many runs on the board, DC were favourites to break Punjab Kings’ unbeaten streak this season.



However, PBKS had different plans.



Their openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, began the onslaught from the word go, stitching 126 runs for the first wicket inside seven overs. Midway through the third over, Ngidi suffered a horrific head injury, halting play for a good half an hour.



After play resumed, the two continued to hammer DC bowlers to all parts of the ground. Despite several quick wickets before the 10th over, Punjab remained ahead in the run chase and eventually chased their target to create history. Hunting 265 saw them become the team with the highest successful run chase in the competition’s history.

