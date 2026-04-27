/'Here for consequences': Goalkeeper spraks brawl after punching oppostion player in Spanish second division league - WATCH

The Spanish second-division football league, Segunda La Liga, saw ugly scenes breaking out on Sunday (Apr 26) between Huesca vs Real Zaragoza. The drama began at the end of regulation time with Huesca leading the match 1-0, leaving Zaragoza players frustrated, especially goalie Esteban Andrada. The Zaragoza goalkeeper started a brawl by punching an oppostion player after he was given a red card. The drama didn't stop, two more players, one from each team were also given a red card as the match ended with Huesca winning 1-0 against Zaragoza.

What happened in Huesca vs Zaragoza match?

The match, being fought to stay alive in the relegation battle between teo fierce teams, took a drastic turn as Andrada, the 35-year-old Argetine with four caps for his national team, lost all control and charged towards Huesca’s Jorge Pulido to punch him amid heated discussion with the referee over red card. Have a look at the video below:

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Andrada, however, apologizd for his behaviour later on and conceded that he'll accept any punishment which may come his way.

"The truth is I’m very, very sorry for what happened. It’s not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. So, I’m very sorry,” said Andrada.

"Throughout my career, I’ve only had one red card, and that was for a handball outside the penalty area. I also want to apologize to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues, and honestly, it was my fault. I lost focus at that moment, and well, I am here for whatever consequences the league may give me," he added being quoted as saying by the BBC.

What punishment Andrada faces for his actions?

The club was not happy about the player's action and vowed to take "strict disciplinary action" against him which could see Andrada being banned for a some for the matches.