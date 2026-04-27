/NBA Play-offs | Nuggets' Jokic ejected after shoving Wolves' McDaniels for lay-up - WATCH

The NBA playoffs, on Sunday( Apr 26), saw three-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokic being ejected with a little over one second left in the game. The incident happened during the Minnesota Timberwolves vs the Denver Nuggets Game 4 of the best-of-seven series in play-offs round 1. Jokic was ejected for shoving Wolves' Jaden McDaniels after the Wolves player scored an uncontested lay-up with just 1.3 second remaining in the game. What prompted the wild reaction from Jokic was not the lay-up but the fact that the Wolves were already ahead in the game and were expected to run out the clock out of respect and sportsmanship.

Why Jokic shoved McDaniels?

Jokic was not cool about McDaniels breaking the unwritten of sportsman spirit when he scored lay-up with 1.3 second remaining during the Wolves' 112-96 victory over the Nuggets. The win took Minnesota to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Jokic, however, not happy about McDaniels' conduct.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As soon as McDaniels made the lay-up, Jokic ran across the court and pushed him down. The players from both the teams came to stop the situation from escalating immediately. The referees deemed the conduct as foul against Jokic and ejected him from the game. Have a look at the video of the incident:

How did McDaniels respond to the incident?

Speaking after the game, McDaniels conceded that he doesn't know what Jokic said to him as he "just seen someone who was big as hell."