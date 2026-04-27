/'F*****g awesome,' says UFC chief and Trump ally Dana White on White House Correspondents dinner shooting

UFC chief Dana White has made bizarre comments about the shooting at White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner (WHCD) on Saturday (Apr 25). White, a close ally and staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump, described the turn of horrific events as 'f*****g awesome'. The UFC chief was one of the many infulential guests at the ballroom for the annual WHCA dinner which was intrrupted by sudden gunwire, prompting US Secret Service officials to evacuate president Trump fromt the scene and taking the accused into the custody as well.

Why Dana White termed WHCA dinner shooting as 'awesome'?

Speaking to the reporters after the incident, White said: "All of a sudden, it just started getting noisy. Tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns and they were screaming ‘Get down!’ I didn’t get down – it was fucking awesome. I literally took every minute of it in. It was a pretty crazy, unique experience."

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"They came towards our table,” he added with a smile. "I thought the shooter was over by us or something."

It is understandable to feel the adrenaline pumping in such situations but calling the shooting, which put lives of many at risk including his own, is a bit too much by Dana White.

Who fire shots at WHCA dinner and why?

The security officials nabbed the accused immediately after the incident who was later indentified as Cole Tomas Allen - 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California. Further digging into the accused revealed his LinkedIn profile terming him as mechanical engineer and a computer scientist. He was employed at Torrance office of C2 Education as a teacher.

According to the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro, the "individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could."