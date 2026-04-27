/Madrid Open | WATCH - Gauff overcomes stomach bug and vomitting to enter Round 4

American tennis player Coco Gauff overcame a stomach bug, vomitting on the court mid-match, and being checked by the medic staff as she made her way into the Round 4 of ongoing Madrid Open in Spain on Sunday (Apr 26). Gauff beat Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in Round of 32 match in her build up to the French Open, which starts later next month. Gauff was not feeling well at all and took multiple breaks during the match which she eventually won despite losing the first set. The Madrid Open has been gaining attention for all the wrong reasons in early rounds with mutiple players retiring and falling ill including Iga Swiatek who said some sort of virus has spread through the locker room.

Gauff vomits on her way to win in Madrid Open

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Gauff looked like she was heading for the retirement as well when she stopped at 4-6, 3-4 and sought medical help. She vomitted in a bin near the court and was checked by the doctor for the elevated blood pressure as well. Gauff managed to power through the apparent stomach bug and her failing health to eventually secure the victory. Have a look at the video below of her getting medical attention:

"I didn’t eat the shrimp, so I don’t think it was that,” said Gauff, after the win. "I think it’s just a virus going around between the city, and then I think the players got it. I think I got it from another player that was sick and their locker’s close to mine, so I probably got it from that player. But, yeah, what can you do except just try to get through it? It’s the first time I’ve gotten sick since I’ve been on tour, so I’m not too upset. It’s, like, whatever."

Who else has retired at Madrid Open because of illness?

The most high-profile retirement has been Iga Swaitek, who gave walkover win to Ann Li in thrid round. "There is something going on between players that the virus is somewhere on site, so I’m sure I’ll be fine in a couple of days, but I had zero energy and zero stability," said Swiatek.