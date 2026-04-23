/Football World Cup 2026 | Italy to replace Iran? Special envoy to US president Trump suggests swap to FIFA

The drama before FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to unfold with less than two months to go for the scheduled start of the 48-team tournament on Jun 12. The situation between Iran and the US, co-host of the tournament along with Mexico, and Canada, continues to be tense. The geopolitical situation has prompted a special envoy to US president Donald Trump to replace Iran with Italy. Notably, four-time champions Italy have failed to qualify for the multi-nation tournament after losing the qualifiers. Iran, meanwhile, has been uncertain about participating in the tournament which involved travelling to the US for the group-stage games.

Will Italy replace Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

As per report by Financial Times on Wednesday (Apr 22), US special envoy Paolo Zampolli has confirmed requesting Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino to replace Iran with Italy at the upcoming football world cup 2026.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Churchill Downs buys Preakness IP rights in historic $85 million deal

"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and [Fifa president Gianni] Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion,” said Zampolli to FT.

The suggestions comes as way to mend fences between Trump and Italian president Georgia Meloni after the fallout between the two country heads following the US presidents comments of Pope Leo XIV on Iran war.

Will Iran play in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Amid the ongoing tensions, Iran has said that they are not willing to travel to the US for their Group G matches. Iran's comments came after Trump said the Middle Eastern nation 'should not travel to the US for their own safety.' FIFA chief Infantino, meanwhile, has showed confidence on Iran participating in the tournament.