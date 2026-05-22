/IPL 2026 | Sunrisers Hyderabad secure 55-run win over RCB, set for Eliminator clash on May 27

Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their IPL 2026 league stage with a dominant 55-run win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday (May 22), but still fell short of a top-two finish due to net run rate. Batting first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, SRH posted a massive 255/4 in 20 overs after skipper Pat Cummins opted to set a target. However, they needed a win by around 90 runs to overtake RCB on net run rate, a target they ultimately fell short of.

Despite finishing level on 18 points with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, SRH ended the league stage in third place due to their inferior net run rate and as a result, the Pat Cummins-led side will now compete in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 27) in New Chandigarh, while Qualifier 1 will see RCB take on GT on Tuesday (May 26) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.