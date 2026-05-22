/'Made a big difference in my growth': Devdutt Padikkal on batting with Virat Kohli

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed an outstanding run in the current edition of the Indian Premier League. Heading into the final phase of the league stage, RCB sit comfortably at the top of the points table and have already secured a place in the knockouts. Ahead of the team’s last group-stage fixture, star batter Devdutt Padikkal reflected on his early days with the franchise and the valuable lessons he learned from batting alongside veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Padikkal said that he felt fully prepared when he made his IPL debut for RCB in 2020, thanks to consistent performances in domestic cricket. He added that sharing the crease with Kohli played a major role in his development, as observing one of the game’s finest players helped him better understand how to pace and build an innings.

According to Padikkal, those experiences significantly contributed to his growth as a batter.

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"When I made my IPL debut with RCB in the 2020 season, I felt ready. I had a solid run of scores in domestic cricket behind me. So, I knew that when my chance came, I would be fully switched on and give 100 per cent. And batting with Virat Kohli, one of the greatest in the game, was a huge help. At that age, watching him build an innings gave me so much clarity and understanding of how to construct a knock. That made a big difference in my growth,” said Padikkal.

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Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league-stage match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 22 in the 67th match of the season.

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