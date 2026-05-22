/Pep Guardiola to step down as manager at end of the season, confirms Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is set to leave his role as manager of Manchester City at the end of the season, closing a decade-long tenure widely regarded as one of the most successful in European football. The club confirmed his departure in an official statement, noting his immense contribution since arriving in July 2016. Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League table with 78 points, behind leaders Arsenal.

The club further stated that Guardiola transformed Manchester City during his tenure and leaves as the most decorated manager in its history, having secured 20 major trophies.

"Pep Guardiola will step down as Manager of Manchester City this summer. The Catalan, who joined City in July 2016, has had a transformative effect during his ten years in charge, and will leave having won 20 major trophies - making him the most successful Manager in our history," the statement said.

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Although he will no longer serve as head coach, Guardiola will continue his association with the City Football Group by taking on the role of global ambassador.

"Despite his departure as Manager of Manchester City, Pep will continue his relationship with the City Football Group, by taking up a role as a Global Ambassador. The role will see him giving technical advice to the clubs in the group, working on specific projects and collaborations," the club statement said.

Since joining City in 2016, Guardiola has overseen a golden era for the club, guiding them to six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League crown, three FA Cups, five League Cups and victories in the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield.

His finest achievement came during the 2022-23 campaign, when Manchester City completed a historic treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

The feat made City only the second English club after Manchester United to accomplish such a milestone, with many regarding it as the greatest season in the club’s 132-year history.

Speaking on his departure from the club, Guardiola said, as quoted by the official Premier League website, "When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, 'Okay... Noel is here. This will be fun."



"And what a time we have had together. Do not ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it is my time. Nothing is eternal; if it were, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

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"This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how it changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too."



"We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way," he signed off.