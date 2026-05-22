/'You will get to know it next year itself': Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni’s IPL future

For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, spanning 19 editions, MS Dhoni did not feature in a single match throughout the season. His absence proved costly for Chennai Super Kings, who were eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race on Thursday (May 21) after a crushing 89-run defeat to Gujarat Titans. Following the end of CSK’s campaign, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad addressed speculation surrounding Dhoni’s future with the team. Speaking after the match, Gaikwad said there is still no clarity on whether Dhoni will return for the 2027 season and added that everyone, including himself, would only learn about Dhoni’s decision next year.

“Will we see MS Dhoni next season? Obviously you will get to know it next year (2027) itself. Even I’ll get to know it next year itself," Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad also admitted that CSK felt the absence of the veteran wicketkeeper-batter throughout the season and explained that Dhoni’s presence alone creates pressure on opponents, particularly during the closing overs, where he has the ability to shift momentum and change the outcome of matches.

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“Obviously, it’s a hard, hard miss for us definitely. He’s someone who can, have a fear in the opposition, especially coming in those late overs. Can really change the game, can really change the momentum just by staying at the crease. So, he’s someone, definitely we missed a lot this season. But, I mean, we never know about next season, but obviously really happy with the guys we had and, really happy with the experience they got this year," he added.

In the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, CSK finished their campaign with six wins and eight losses.

Reflecting on the team’s overall performance, Gaikwad pointed to injuries suffered by key all-rounders Jamie Overton and Ramakrishna Ghosh as major setbacks that disrupted the balance of the playing XI.

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According to him, the team struggled to maintain the right combination in the final few games, often entering matches either short on batting depth or bowling options.

“Well, tough season to start, especially the hat-trick of losses. And then after that, once we found that momentum, obviously we found guys playing at the right spot, the right combination, everything started working. And then obviously, a couple of injuries again and again. Didn’t really help much, especially missing out Jamie (Overton) and another all-rounder in Ramakrishna Ghosh, kind of unsettled our playing 12. We were always playing a batter short or, playing a bowler short in whatever last three games we played."

Gaikwad further highlighted that CSK are currently undergoing a transition phase with a relatively inexperienced squad. He noted that several players in the team had played fewer than 20 IPL matches, making this season an important learning experience.