/Sai Sudharsan-Shubman Gill enter most 100-run partnership in IPL list dominated by Virat Kohli

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill now have 10 100-run partnerships in IPL, the joint most. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, features three times in the list of top 6 pairs with most 100-run partnership in IPL.
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, on Thursday (May 21) equaled the record for most 100-run partnership in IPL during the match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026.
The duo has scored 2,760 partnership runs in the IPL - the third most - at an average of 62 in 46 innings.
Before Shubman and Sai, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had scored the 10 100-run partnerships in IPL.
The duo has the most partnership runs in IPL as well - 3,123 in 76 innings at an average of 43.
Virat Kohli has also had nine 100-run partnerships in IPL for Chris Gayle as well.
The duo has scored 2,878 partnership runs in IPL - the second most in the tournament history. The runs have come at an average of 52 in 59 innings.
The explosive openers of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma - also feature in the list with 6 100-run partnerships in just 40 innings.
The duo also has 1,847 partnership runs which have come at an average of 47 with their highest being 171.
Aussie David Warner and ex-India opener Shikhar Dhawan also have scored 6 100-run partnerships in IPL.
The duo played together 50 times and scored 2,357 runs at an average of 48 with a best of 139.
Virat Kohli has also added 100 runs or more six times with Faf du Plessis as well.
The duo has batted 41 times together in IPL history - scoring 2,032 runs at an average of 50.