/IPL 2026 | BCCI penalises Ruturaj Gaikwad after Chennai Super Kings’ elimination - Here’s why

Chennai Super Kings suffered the biggest defeat in their IPL history after being thrashed by Gujarat Titans by 89 runs in Ahmedabad on Thursday (May 21). The victory marked GT’s ninth win of the season and sealed their place in the top two of the IPL standings.

To make matters worse for CSK, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was penalised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the side was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It was CSK’s second over-rate offence this season, resulting in a INR 24 lakh fine for Gaikwad. The remaining members of the playing XI, including Impact Player Kartik Sharma, were fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fees, whichever amount was lower.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the crucial fixture, CSK elected to field first but struggled to restrict GT’s batting lineup, eventually conceding 229/4. Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill dominated with scores of 84 and 64 respectively, combining for a commanding 125-run partnership at the top.

Also Read - From body shaming to breaking records: Krishna Jayasankar eyes Asian Games glory

Batting at No. 3, Jos Buttler accelerated the innings further with a fiery unbeaten 57 from just 27 deliveries, helping GT post an imposing total. CSK rotated six bowlers during the innings, but only Gurjapneet Singh managed to keep his economy rate below eight.

CSK’s chase got off to a poor start as the in-form Sanju Samson fell for a golden duck, caught behind off the opening ball bowled by Mohammed Siraj. From there, the innings never gained momentum, although Shivam Dube provided brief resistance with a rapid 47 off 17 balls before GT sealed a dominant win.