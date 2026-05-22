/French Open 2026 draw: Djokovic, looking for 25th grand slam, avoids Sinner before final

French Open 2026 draw has been announced and 24-time grand slam winners Novak Djokovic cannot face title favorite Jannik Sinner before the final. It should come as a relief to Djokovic who is once again looking to get the elusive 25th major title and his first since US Open 2023. Djokovic, however, did beat Jannik Sinner in a thrilling five-set semi-final at the Australian Open earlier this year but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. With defending champion Alcaraz out of the Roland Garros because of injury, this tournament may be Djokovic's best bet to win the record 25th title.

Sinner looking to complete career slam

The Italian superstar is in red hot form, becoming second male player ever after Djokovic o win every Masters 1000 title and the youngest to do so. Sinner's latest victory was in Italian Open. At the French Open 2026, he'd like to erase the heart-breaking defeat suffered last year by hands of Alcaraz. Sinner was two set up in the final before the Spaniard mounted a surreal comeback to win the next three sets and the title as well.

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Sinner has already won two Australian Open titles (2024 and 2025), Wimbledon (2025), and US Open (2024) and the French Open 2026 win would complete his career slam. In Open Era, only six men's players have achieved the feat and they are: Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz.

What about women's draw in French Open?

The women's singles draw at the French Open 2026 is more interesting than men's. There are multiple contenders for the women's singles titles which include Aryan Sabalenka, who has won four grand slams but not a single French Open. Her best at the Roland Garros is being in the final in 2025.