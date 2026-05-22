/IPL 2026 | KKR suffer major blow as Angkrish Raghuvanshi is ruled out ahead of crucial DC clash

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL 2026 season after suffering a fracture in a finger on his left hand. The franchise confirmed that the injury occurred during Wednesday’s clash against the Mumbai Indians.

The 21-year-old, who was behind the stumps during the game, was injured while attempting a catch off Varun Chakaravarthy’s bowling.

A mix-up between the two players led to a collision as both went for the same chance, although Chakaravarthy initially got his hands to the ball, late contact from Raghuvanshi caused the catch to go down.

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Raghuvanshi walked off the field shortly after the incident and was later spotted wearing a hand brace. KKR also revealed that he had suffered a concussion, prompting the team to bring in Tejasvi Dahiya as a substitute, handing him both his wicketkeeping and batting debut for the side.

Speaking after the match, KKR assistant coach Shane Watson said the youngster experienced neck pain, dizziness and headaches following the heavy collision.

“Ankrish, unfortunately, ran a long way to be able to try and get that catch. And unfortunately, the collision that he had with Varun Chakravarthy meant that he ended up having some neck pain, a bit of dizziness and a bit of a headache within a couple of overs of that as well," KKR assistant coach Shane Watson said after the match.

“So, unfortunately, he wasn’t able to finish off the game. And I know how desperate he was as well. He’s someone who is as tough a competitor as I’ve ever met. So we certainly missed him from a batting perspective," he added.

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Meanwhile, KKR have just one league-stage fixture remaining, Sunday’s encounter against the Delhi Capitals. Their playoff hopes are still uncertain and could depend on the outcome of the match between the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians earlier that day.