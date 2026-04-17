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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's GT inflict more misery on KKR with another win, visitors remain winless

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 24:30 IST
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's GT inflict more misery on KKR with another win, visitors remain winless

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's GT inflict more misery on KKR with dominant win, visitors remain winless Photograph: (IPL)

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Playing at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill scored 86 off 50 to help his side to their third win of the season. On the other hand, KKR have now lost five of their six matches, while their solitary point came against PBKS after a washout at the Eden Gardens. 

Gujarat Titans (GT) inflicted more misery on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they defeated them by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Playing at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill scored 86 off 50 to help his side to their third win of the season. On the other hand, KKR have now lost five of their six matches, while their solitary point came against Punjab Kings after a washout at the Eden Gardens earlier in the season.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

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