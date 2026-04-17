IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's GT inflict more misery on KKR with another win, visitors remain winless

Gujarat Titans (GT) inflicted more misery on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they defeated them by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Playing at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill scored 86 off 50 to help his side to their third win of the season. On the other hand, KKR have now lost five of their six matches, while their solitary point came against Punjab Kings after a washout at the Eden Gardens earlier in the season.