/From Jos Buttler to Kieron Pollard, 5 players with most catches in T20 cricket

From Jos Buttler to Kieron Pollard here is a look at five players with most catches in T20 cricket. The list also features the likes of David Miller, Quinton de Kock and Dwayne Bravo with Buttler completing 300 catches during GT vs KKR IPL 2026 match.
Kieron Pollard stands at the top when it comes to most catches in T20 cricket, with an incredible tally of 405 catches. Renowned for his sharp reflexes and athleticism, Pollard has been a game-changer in the field across various T20 leagues worldwide. His consistency and longevity in the shortest format have made him one of the safest and most reliable fielders in cricket history.
David Miller ranks among the players with the most catches in T20 cricket, amassing an impressive 332 catches. Known for his safe hands and sharp awareness in the field, Miller has consistently delivered in crucial moments across global T20 leagues. His athletic fielding complements his explosive batting, making him one of the most valuable all-round contributors in the shortest format.
Quinton de Kock is among the leading players with most catches in T20 cricket, recording an impressive 316 catches. As a wicketkeeper, his quick reflexes and safe gloves have made him a standout performer behind the stumps across formats. De Kock’s consistency and agility have played a crucial role in his teams’ success in T20 leagues and international cricket alike.
Jos Buttler is among the top players with most catches in T20 cricket, having taken 300 catches. A dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, Buttler is known for his sharp reflexes and reliability behind the stumps in high-pressure situations. His consistent fielding performances, along with explosive batting, make him one of the most impactful players in modern T20 cricket.
Dwayne Bravo features among the players with most catches in T20 cricket, having taken 275 catches. Known for his all-round brilliance, Bravo combined sharp fielding with his effective bowling and finishing abilities. His agility and experience on the field made him a dependable presence in T20 leagues around the world.