/IPL 2026: Riyan Parag officially named Rajasthan Royals captain, sees off competition from Ravindra Jadeja

Riyan Parag has officially succeeded Sanju Samson as the skipper of Rajasthan Royals (RR) after the latter left for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in November. The move on Friday (Feb 13) comes ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, which starts in the last week of March. Parag, who captained the side on an interim basis in IPL 2025, will now be charged with helping Rajasthan Royals win their first IPL title in 18 years when the new season starts in March.

Parag named Rajasthan Royals captain

“Riyan Parag’s appointment as the captain of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season reflects his development into a leader within the franchise, alongside his integral role as a player over the last few years,” a statement on Rajasthan Royals’ official handle read.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Rajasthan Royals are fortunate to have several strong leadership voices within the squad, who will form the core of the player leadership group supporting Riyan.

“The appointment followed a considered and structured process over the two months since the IPL auction, with detailed discussions involving players, coaches and leadership, ensuring alignment on the direction and style of leadership for the franchise going into IPL 2026 and beyond,” the statement added.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Riyan will have the opportunity to better his current record as a leader, having won only two during his eight matches in charge. The Assam batter saw off competition from Ravindra Jadeja, who was one of the candidates to take over the vacant captaincy role.

Rajasthan Royals, which finished ninth last season, bought leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the auction while also securing the services of left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

Players bought by Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 auction

Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen.