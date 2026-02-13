The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can now play their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 games at home ground Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The development comes after the Karnataka state government has cleared the venue for hosting IPL as well as international matches on Thursday (Feb 12). The venue was asked to implement multiple infrastructure changes including better security measures in the aftermath of June 4 stampede fowlloing RCB's maiden title win in which more than 25 fans lost thier lives. The venue was barrred from hosting matches after the stampede before the clearance on Feb 12. The decision comes as relief as RCB can now end their search for the alternate venue.

What infrastructure changes were done at Chinnaswamy after Jun 4 stampede?

After the unfortunate incident, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) was asked to bring in a slew of changes - a total of 17 safety measures recommended by the Justice John D'Cunha. The home ministry had set a deadline of Mar 15 for the changes which were classified into short-term and long-term as KSCA undertook them in January under new president Venkatesh Prasad. The changes at the stadium included wider gates, defined pathways in and out of the venue for emergency services such as ambulances, multiple concourses for fan assembly inside the venue, and ramp constructions to facilitate easier access for the specially-abled.

According to KSCA prsident Prasad, most of the work is nering completion and welcome the state government's decision to allow them to use Chinnawamy as a venue again. "The BCCI is keen for us to host the IPL opening at Chinnaswamy. [I have] got to thank the state government and home ministry for their support along the way towards helping us bring cricket back," Prasad said after a meeting with state government officials. "We're confident of completing the infrastructure work on time."

