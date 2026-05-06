/IPL 2026: KL Rahul reflects on current season with DC, says 'I’ll keep trying my best'

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season took a massive hit on Tuesday (May 5) as they lost at home to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The defeat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium leaves them seventh in the table with four matches to go, as an IPL 2026 Playoff place looks unlikely. While there is work to be done on the pitch, one positive for DC is KL Rahul’s form, as he opened up on his performance and his hunger for victory.

Rahul reflects on current season

“10 years ago, I would have given anything to be part of a T20 team. I was never rated as a T20 player or even considered a good white-ball player; I was branded a Test player. So, to break out of that mould, develop my white-ball game and come this far is something I’m really proud of. Along the way, I’ve made mistakes and there are things I could have done better,” KL Rahul said while speaking to JioStar’s ‘Superstars’.

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“But, what I’m proud of is that I’ve given my absolute best every time I’ve played and prepared as well as I could to give myself the best chance to succeed. That’s sport; things won’t always go your way. You have to take it in your stride and enjoy the journey. I’ve always tried to stay balanced, whether I win or lose. Whenever I feel low about what I haven’t achieved, I remind myself of what I have, and it gives me perspective. I still have some time left. So, I’ll keep trying my best and see how many trophies I can win,” the DC batter added.

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Rahul made a poor start to IPL 2026 and was dismissed for a duck against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before being dismissed for one. However, he bounced back with scores of 92, 57 and an unbeaten 158 against the Punjab Kings. He also added 75 against the Rajasthan Royals as Delhi maintained their winning form. Eyes will now be on Rahul as he looks to end the season on a high while trying to keep his side’s Playoff hopes alive.