/IPL 2026: MI legend reckons things could have been different, says 'wish Rohit's injury had healed earlier'

Mumbai Indians (MI) finally broke their losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on Monday (May 4), defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in a record chase at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. One man responsible for MI’s win was former captain Rohit Sharma, as he scored 84 off 44 and played a key role. Speaking on Rohit, former MI stand-in captain Harbhajan Singh reckons that things could have been different for the franchise on the points table had Rohit recovered early from his injury.

Harbhajan reckons things could have been different

“It’s important to be in the middle. You can do only so much sitting in the dugout. But you can make a difference by being in the middle, and Rohit Sharma did exactly that. You needed that foundation to chase down that many runs, and he didn’t just lay the foundation, but built a couple of floors on it as well, leaving very little for the rest to do. It would have been even better if he had gotten his hundred, but for the time he was there, he played exceptionally well,” Harbhajan said while speaking to JioHotstar’s Match Centre Live.

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“I wish his injury had healed a little earlier; who knows, they might have won a game or two during that losing streak and would have still been alive in the competition. They will give themselves a chance if they win every game from here and get to 14 points. Who knows, if other teams start losing, there could be a net run-rate situation at 14 points, anything can happen,” the former off-spinner added.

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The win against LSG was MI’s third of the season and had only won once prior to Monday’s clash. They now have six points from 10 matches and with four matches to go, MI are still six points behind fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals. It will only take a miracle for MI to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs as they face an intense final few weeks of the league season.