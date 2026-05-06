/BCCI shifts IPL 2026 final venue from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad; New Chandigarh to host 2 playoff matches

Bengaluru has lost the hosting rights for the IPL 2026 final to Ahmedabad, while New Chandigarh hosts two playoff matches, including the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. The BCCI released a statement on Wednesday (May 6), suggesting why, under circumstances that were ‘beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols’, they have decided to move the finale from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the summit clash on May 31, while Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium will stage the Qualifier 1 on May 26. The two matches in New Chandigarh would be Eliminator (May 27) and Qualifier 2 (May 29).

"Owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned," a BCCI statement read. "Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case," it continued.

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Last season, only two venues hosted the IPL playoff matches: New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad.



Meanwhile, unlike how the defending champions’ home venue usually hosts the next season’s finale, with Bengaluru picked to stage this time, a last-minute change sees Ahmedabad hosting the IPL 2026 grand finale. Should the defending IPL champions, RCB, make it that far, they will not have the home advantage.



Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium have hosted five league matches this season, with RCB winning four, with their only defeat coming against Delhi Capitals (DC) last month. Raipur, their second home venue, will host their remaining two IPL home games this season.



Rajat Patidar-led RCB is currently second on the points table with 12 points from nine contested matches, and well-placed to qualify for the knockouts. Punjab Kings are, however, leading the points table with 13 points from as many games.

