/Calculative Chennai cruise past Delhi to climb to 6th in IPL standings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have jumped to the sixth spot on the IPL 2026 points table after a comfortable yet calculative eight-wicket win over the hosts Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (May 5). Sanju Samson starred with the bat, smashing another match-winning fifty (87*), with newbie Karthik Sharma impressing with another instrumental outing. Karthik scored an unbeaten 41 off 31 balls, hitting two maximums and four fours. For Delhi, seamer Lungi Ngidi returned to the action but failed to guide his team home.

Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first. Unlike on previous occasions when DC openers used to fire all cylinders, CSK’s new-ball attack restricted them from going all out this time. While Mukesh Choudhary accounted for Pathum Nissanka on 19, Akeal Hossain dismissed in-form batter KL Rahul on just 12. Noor Ahmed was quick to remove Nitish Rana and Karun Nair before Gurjapneet picked up the prized wicket of Delhi captain Axar Patel cheaply. Delhi was reeling at 69 for five at one stage.

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Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi revived Delhi’s innings, scoring 38 and 40*, respectively. Ashutosh Sharma walked in late and helped DC’s score 155 for seven in the first innings.

Samson's show all the way!

Sanju Samson was again the talking point of CSK’s success in this game. After losing team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad early inside the Powerplay, Samson grabbed all the limelight with his sweet strokeplay. Urvil Patel helped the cause with two sixes during his brief stay but departed soon after on just 17.

