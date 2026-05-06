/IPL 2026 | 'BCCI ensures no home advantage': DC coach Hemang Badani on four losses in five matches

Delhi Capitals have played 10 matches in the IPL 2026 and five of them have came at home - Arun Jaitely Stadium. DC, however, have managed to win only four games this season and only one out of those wins have come at home ground. DC coach Hemang Badani, after the loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on a pitch which turned and gripped. DC are currently seventh on the points table with eight points from four wins and six losses in 10 matches played this season. The time is running out for them to make a push for playoffs and the home losses haven't helped a lot to further their cause.

DC coach speaks on home pitch and losses

Speaking after the eight-wicket loss vs CSK on Tuesday (May 5), DC coach Badani said about pitch: "We don't have any control over the surfaces. As much as one would like to think that we are in control of the surface that we want to play on, there is a clear mandate from the BCCI that they look after the surfaces and they are the ones who ensure that there's no local side that gets benefit out of the surfaces. So you play what is presented to you. And yes, it's been a bit of an up-and-down curve for us to understand what we are going to get at Delhi, which is our home."

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How has Delhi pitch performed this season?