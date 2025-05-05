Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has found the going tough in IPL 2025, managing just six wickets in nine matches. Meanwhile, his franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is also enduring a difficult campaign, with only three wins in as many contested games, lingering at the ninth position on the points table.

“Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler’s life. My recovery took 14 months, and it wasn’t easy, especially given the challenges I faced during my domestic career. Regaining rhythm and the right mindset was tough. In 2023, I had a sudden breakdown, so I made it a point to play as many domestic matches as possible—ended up playing 12 or 13. That, along with the England series, helped me rebuild my confidence.” Shami said while speaking exclusively on JioHotstar’s “Gen Gold” series.

Addressing SRH’s current struggles and his role within the side, Shami added, “SRH has completely changed my perspective what used to be a 200-run target now feels like 300. They’ve redefined the game. I feel I’ve joined a strong unit, and I’m focused on contributing my best. Our bowling is much more balanced now, with a solid pace attack and quality spinners. Those who think SRH is only about batting are mistaken."

Despite his form dip, Shami remains hopeful about the platform IPL offers to emerging players.

“TATA IPL is a great platform for youngsters to showcase their character, potential, and skills. It’s encouraging to see them step up — it shows how bright the future of Indian cricket is," Shami continued. “After COVID, the saliva ban made it tough to reverse the ball. Now that it’s lifted, bowlers can finally get some swing back. Being able to change a wet ball is a big plus, a dry ball gives better grip and life."

Interestingly, SRH players had gone on a Maldives trip in the middle of the season to refresh themselves. But it could not help them much as they still need to win four of their remaining matches by big margins, and other results to go their way.