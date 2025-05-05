A Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi has set the internet against him after saying that Pakistan should send its women to pubs to counter the Indian influence in America. Speaking in a show on Samaa TV, a video of which has been circulated on social media, Sethi said that Pakistan lacks the diplomatic depth to match the influence of India and the country should consider an alternative option. He called the bureaucrats of Pakistan "very timid people".

“You need to know the lingo, the culture, how to reach across. Sometimes you need to sit in a pub and talk about these things. Sometimes you need to take a walk in the park. Sometimes you also need to mix a little bit of humour and sarcasm. You know, this is diplomacy, person-to-person. Charm is very important," Sethi was seen saying in the show.

"To counter Indian influence in the US, Pakistan should send some women who can go to pubs and influence the US think tanks with their charm," the Pakistani journalist said.

Video for the purpose of review and criticism only.



To counter Indian influence in us..........

We should send women......



Credits- Samaa Tv pic.twitter.com/olYl7upDFB — Pak Un Fans (@fansofpakuntold) May 4, 2025

“Frankly, if you ask me, I think we are not ready for such an onslaught, such a diplomatic onslaught. I don't think our diplomats are strong and articulate enough to counter this onslaught. And I think you need to galvanize academics and also think tankers, but not bureaucrats,” he added.

Backlash after sexist remark

After his sexist comment, the Pakistani journalist has received immense backlash from both India and Pakistan.

"So, that's the new Next Gen 21st Century, super high tech, stealthy deadly Missile from Pakistan?! Women??!! Damn!! We thought we were fighting an ideological enemy but it seems we're fighting with a Pimp and most probably a dealer or sort," one internet user said on the social media platform X.

