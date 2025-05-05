Himanshi Narwal, wife of the naval officer Vinay Narwal, has faced immense trolling on the internet after her statement urging peace in the country post-Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. In her statement, Himashi urged Indians not to hate Muslims and Kashmiris after the terrorist attack. Since then, she has been targeted and has received extreme hate. Now, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has come to her defence of Himanshi, saying that trolling her for expressing her ideologies is "not acceptable in any form".

In her very first statement after the heinous crime, Himanshi urged people not to have hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris.

“I just want the entire nation to pray for him (Vinay) that wherever he is, he is at peace. That’s the only thing I want. There is one more thing I want. There should be no hatred towards anyone. I’m seeing this happening when people are spewing hate at Muslims or Kashmiris. We do not want this. We want peace and only peace," she said on Thursday (May 1).

“After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji, the way his wife Ms Himanshi Narwal ji is being targeted on social media in relation to one of her statements is extremely reprehensible and unfortunate," NCW said in a statement on the social media platform X.

"Trolling a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life is not acceptable in any form," the statement added.

The entire country is hurt and angry by this terrorist attack," the women's welfare panel said.

Internet's harsh treatment

Since her statement, the internet has been very harsh towards the widow of the naval officer who was killed during the open firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.