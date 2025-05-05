Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir for the 11th consecutive day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Meanwhile, a 30-minute rehearsal for the blackout was conducted in the entire Ferozpur Cantonment area on Sunday amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

US President Donald Trump claims that in a dramatic directive, he is ordering Alcatraz, the infamous prison island off the coast of California, to reopen and expand. The notorious prison has been closed for over six decades.

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has never been a fan of Donald Trump. Appearing on Jim Acosta’s Subtsack podcast recently, the actor spoke about world politics, on the heels of his new film Words of War.

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire for 11th consecutive day

Trump to reopen notorious Alcatraz as supermax prison for 'America’s most ruthless offenders'

Wife of killed naval officer trolled for appealing not to hate Muslims and Kashmiris post-Pahalgam attack, NCW comes in her defence

Himanshi Narwal, wife of the naval officer Vinay Narwal, has faced immense trolling on the internet after her statement urging peace in the country post-Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. In her statement, Himashi urged Indians not to hate Muslims and Kashmiris after the terrorist attack.

Sean Penn disses Donald Trump, says he 'might try to destroy the world’

WATCH | Yunus throttled press freedom in Bangladesh, 640 journalists targeted in 8 months, says report