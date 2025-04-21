The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has written to the apex body – the BCCI, seeking a ban on star broadcasters Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull from commentating during the remainder of IPL 2025 matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, per the latest report. In an explosive yet strong letter to the BCCI, the CAB expressed reservations over Bhogle and Doull’s remarks criticising the Eden pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee.

It all began following Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) tournament opener against RCB at the Eden Gardens, which the visitors won by seven wickets. After the KKR pitch curator denied preparing a spin-friendly track and instead offered the one where seamers had more purchase, team captain Ajinkya Rahane showed displeasure over the same during the post-match presentation.

Speaking on the same lines, TV broadcasters Bhogle and Doull slammed the KKR pitch curator (after KKR’s away win against Rajasthan Royals) for not listening to the home team’s demand, arguing that KKR should move their home matches outside the Eden Gardens and host them elsewhere.

“...I saw something what the KKR curator has said. If I'm in the KKR camp, I'm extremely unhappy of what he said because I'm not asking for a 120 surface. I'm just saying, give me a surface where my bowlers can win matches. To say, 'Sorry, we don't prepare pitches like that...' No. We are not asking you to make a 120 pitch, we are not asking you to make a 240 pitch.

“But I think home advantage in a tournament like IPL is absolutely legitimate. That will enhance the tournament because winning away becomes crucial then," Bhogle said in a Cricbuzz show.

Meanwhile, Simon Doull went one step ahead, saying, “If he's not taking heed of what the home team wants... I mean, they are paying the stadium fees, they are paying for what's going on in the IPL, but if he's still not paying heed to what the home team wants, then just move the franchise away to somewhere else.

"His job is not to pass an opinion on the game. That's not what he's paid for,” he added.

'He's just following BCCI's rule book' - CAB on KKR pitch curator

Although there was plenty of two and fro surrounding this earlier, where Sujan first denied rejecting Rahane’s plea to prepare spin-friendly tracks in home matches to later admitting doing away with that, claiming he just followed BCCI’s guidelines, the CAB has thrown its weight behind him for the same reason.

CAB argues that Sujan followed the BCCI’s rule book, which states that no IPL franchise shall have a say in deciding a wicket’s nature anywhere, let alone at home.

Meanwhile, the report further suggests that BCCI hasn't responded to the letter yet, adding neither Bhogle nor Doull will be present at the venue for the side’s home game against Gujarat Titans on Monday (Apr 21).

Sujan, however, commented on this matter earlier, saying, "I do not have to bother about what Harsha Bhogle or Simon Doull said. What matters to me is what the spectators and my association say about the wicket. I am accountable to the BCCI for producing a good sporting wicket."

