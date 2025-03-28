It’s been just one week into IPL 2025, and we already have drama surrounding pitches on offer making headlines. Days after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane openly admitted to not getting the pitch of his and his team’s liking for the tournament opener against the RCB, with the reports suggesting that KKR’s pitch curator denied any requests, Sujan Mukherjee, the man in question, took a U-turn in this matter, saying no one requested to alter its condition in the first place.

Earlier reports suggested that Rahane requested a spin-friendly track for the curtain raiser; Sujan outright denied making any changes to the one they played on, which was quick and assisted bounce, unlike how the Eden Gardens pitch usually behaved, aiding the spinners.

“As per the IPL rules and regulations, franchises have no say over the pitch,” Sujan said in a chat with RevSportz. “Ever since I have taken charge (as Eden curator), the pitches here have been like this. It was like this in the past. Things haven’t changed now, and it will not be altered in the future.”

The aftermath of such remarks was loud, with several broadcasters, including Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull, coming down hard on the KKR pitch curator, accusing him of bossing around despite the home side’s captain requesting a change in pitch conditions.

Upon reaching out to him, Sujan took a U-turn on his earlier comments, saying he prepared the pitch per the BCCI guidelines and those who accused him know nothing about the situation.

"No official or player asked for the pitch requirement for the first match. A coach at the time of practice asked me about the behaviour of the pitch. I said ‘ghumega bhi aur accha chalega (the pitch will turn, and it will be good for batting)," Sujan said in a chat with Sports Tak.

"I never denied anything to KKR. We have been in good relations for a long time. I prepared the pitch as per BCCI guidelines. Those who are accusing me know nothing," he added.

KKR’s topsy-turvy start to IPL 2025

Defending IPL champions lost their first game to the touring RCB at the Eden Gardens the past Friday; however, they made it Even Stevens with their cracking win against Rajasthan Royals in their next match in Guwahati.

KKR will face former five-time winners Mumbai Indians in an away game on Saturday (Mar 29) before hosting the high-flying SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home on April 3. However, it remains to be seen what pitch would be on offer for his high-octane clash.

