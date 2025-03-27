KKR pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee rejected team captain Ajinkya Rahane’s request to prepare pitches that could aid their spinners so that they could maximise their home advantage, with broadcasters Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull coming down hard on him for disrespecting Rahane. Although KKR won their second game of IPL 2025 by beating Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, their home loss in the tournament opener didn’t sit well with cricket experts.

Advertisment

Knowing KKR has enjoyed enormous success banking on their spin attack, no assistance provided for the curtain raiser this time hurt their result, as RCB prevailed in a lop-sided contest. After posting a moderate 174/8 in the first innings, KKR could pick just three RCB wickets, two of which came to their mystery spin pair of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine.

Also read | IPL 2025: Marsh acknowledges LSG 'going to be under pressure' against SRH

Meanwhile, Bhogle pointed out how home teams rightly use the pitch advantage to their benefit, and if all IPL teams are getting this privilege, then KKR should also. The veteran TV commentator expressed displeasure over KKR’s pitch curator remarks, saying Rahane never asked for rank turners or 120-run pitches; instead, all that he asked for were the surfaces where his spinners could get some purchase.

Advertisment

"RR, if they are playing at home, should get the tracks that they think are suited for their bowlers. So too with KKR. I saw something what the KKR curator has said. If I'm in the KKR camp, I'm extremely unhappy of what he said because I'm not asking for a 120 surface.

“I'm just saying give me a surface where my bowlers can win matches. To say, 'Sorry, we don't prepare pitches like that...' No. We are not asking you to make a 120 pitch, we are not asking you to make a 240 pitch.

“But I think home advantage in a tournament like IPL is absolutely legitimate. That will enhance the tournament because winning away becomes crucial then," Bhogle said in a Cricbuzz show.

Advertisment

What did KKR pitch curator say?

Since taking over the job ten years ago, Sujan has ensured the Eden Gardens pitch remains quick, assisting bounce and seam movement, unlike the ones prepared previously, where it used to benefit spinners, something the former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir banked (with his spin-heavy squads) winning two IPL titles (2012 and 2014).

Although Rahane put it under the mat after the RCB loss, saying the pitch behaved such because they covered it for some time, Sujan outright denied accepting any requests for altering its condition in games to come.

“As per the IPL rules and regulations, franchises have no say over the pitch,” he said in a chat with RevSportz. “Ever since I have taken charge (as Eden curator), the pitches here have been like this. It was like this in the past. Things haven’t changed now, and it will not be altered in the future.”

‘He’s not paid…’

While Bhogle kept it subtle in criticising KKR’s curator, Doull didn’t mince his words, coming down hard on him.

"If he's not taking heed of what the home team wants... I mean they are paying the stadium fees, they are paying for what's going on in the IPL but if he's still not paying heed of what the home team wants, then just move the franchise away to somewhere else.

"His job is not to pass an opinion on the game. That's not what he's paid for," Doull said.

(With inputs from agencies)