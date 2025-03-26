Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh acknowledged that his team going to be 'under pressure at some point' when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday (Mar 27). SRH have already announced themselves with second highest total of IPL history - 286/6 - in their season opener of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals.

"We know they're going to come hard. I think there are not many T20 teams in the world now that don't go hard from ball one and try to apply as much pressure as they can to a bowling team. So we know we're going to be under pressure at some point tomorrow night," Marsh said while talking to reporters on the match eve.

The all-rounder, who himself scored 36-ball 72 for LSG against Delhi Capitals, also says that the par score has gone up on most of the grounds in T20s.

"It seems 230 is now the new par score at most grounds. We respect that they have got a phenomenal batting line-up with a lot of power, but we're here to focus on our game and hopefully match with them," Marsh added.

LSG are currently dealing with a loss of a few bowling options including speedster Mayank Yadav whose recovery has been pushed back by a toe injury. Marsh, however, sounded confident of LSG's depth for the potential high-scoring tie against SRH.

"Yeah, we have a few guys out, no doubt, but I think we have assembled a really solid squad," Marsh said. "There is no doubt that in time we will welcome guys back into the team who have a bit of experience with the ball. But we certainly back our [current] bowlers to do the job. I don't see it as a lack of depth."

The game will be played in SRH's home ground in Hyderabad which certainly offers more advantage to their brute-force ideology.