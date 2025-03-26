Five matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 are done and each team has played at least one match each. The games have already shown some great power hitting while only Chepauk match at Chennai between CSK and Mumbai Indians being a 150-odd runs affair.

Have a look at all the numbers after one match each for all 10 franchises:

Highest innings total: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted 286/6 in only second match of the season - it is not only the highest innings total this season after the five five matches but also the second highest overall in the IPL history. The highest innings total of 287 also belongs to SRH which they had posted last season.

Highest individual score: SRH batter Ishan Kishan scored 106 not out off 47 ball against Rajasthan Royals - the highest individual score so far this season.

Also Read: Not Travis Head or Heinrich Klaasen but Kane Williamson picks THIS SRH batter as 'one of the most dangerous in world'

Highest strike rate: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran hit 75 runs off just 30 balls at a strike rate of 250 against Delhi Capitals - the highest this season so far.

Best bowling in an innings: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Noor Ahmed picked up 4/18 at an economy of 4.50 against Mumbai Indians- both best so far this season.

Most sixes in an innings: Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer hit nine sixes in his 97 not out off 42 balls against Gujarat Titans - the highest in an innings so far this season.

Highest partnership: Rajasthan Royals pair of Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel added 111 runs for the 4th wicket against SRH in chase of 287. It is the highest partnership this season for any wicket.

Highest match aggregates: 528 runs were scored during the match between SRH and RR - the highest in the season so far.

The season has proven to be a run-fest so far and with more than 70 matches left - more records are set to tumble.