Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit has backed team captain Ajinkya Rahane in batting for favourable playing conditions at home in IPL 2025 amid Eden Gardens pitch controversy. Days after Rahane spoke openly about wanting home pitches favouring his bowling attack after earlier reports of KKR pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee denying accepting any such request made headlines, team coach Pandit said who wouldn’t be happy about that.

Advertisment

KKR has played two matches thus far this season, losing one (against RCB in the tournament opener) and winning the other against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

With them playing host to Mumbai Indians (MI) in another marquee match this season on Monday, the KKR coach said he would love to have the pitch (on offer) that benefits his team but agrees he or even the management has no control over preparing it during any stage in the competition.

"Who will not be happy about that? I mean, this is a simple answer," Pandit replied when asked if all IPL teams should be allowed to have a say in conditions for the home matches.

Advertisment

"See, as a coach, as a team management, whatever the surface has been provided to us, we play. The control, of course, that will be under [the] curator. And at this moment, the focus is definitely going to be on the next game tomorrow, which we are playing [against MI]," he added.

Pandit denies team’s role in deciding pitch’s nature

Although several prominent names in the cricket world, including broadcasters Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull, have voiced for teams being right in asking for favourable conditions for their home games in this cash-rich league, the KKR head coach denied his team or franchise’s role in deciding everything that happens on the ground.

Advertisment

Also read | IPL 2025: Who is Aniket Verma, SRH’s newest star who loves hitting sixes for fun

“No. In charge of everything at the ground… I don't know. That doesn't mean that they [the franchises] have control of preparing wickets. I mean, ultimately, I don't know what is the system in different states or different grounds, whether the control is with the franchise.

“But, at the moment, what I understand is the surface which is given to us, as a team management, as a coach, as a captain, probably we expect something [helpful] to be provided. So, that's all,” he continued.

Meanwhile, KKR pitch curator Mukherjee revealed what happened behind the scenes.

"As per the BCCI guidelines, it is clearly mentioned that the pitch and ground preparation for all IPL regular season matches is the responsibility of the chief curator of the host association under the guidance from the BCCI-appointed venue curator, and they will be the sole decision-maker regarding the nomination of practice and match pitches, as is the case for first-class matches in India," Mukherjee said in a chat with RevSportz.

"It is also instructed that the franchises and players shall not have any say in the preparation of the wicket. The BCCI chief curator is available to give any advice that is required, and will also be able to intervene if any issues arise,” he continued.

(With inputs from agencies)