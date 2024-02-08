IPL 2024: Tom Moody highlights importance of T20 leagues ahead of WC, calls performance key criteria
Story highlights
Highlighting the importance of a place in the national team, former Indian Premier League (IPL) winning coach Tom Moody has highlighted the importance of domestic T20 leagues as players get involved for a busy next few months.
With less than five months to go before the start of the latest edition of the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, players are ready to prove their worth to the national team selectors for a place in the squad. Highlighting the importance of a place in the national team, former Indian Premier League (IPL) winning coach Tom Moody has highlighted the importance of domestic T20 leagues as players get involved for a busy next few months.
Moody highlights importance of leagues
"The IPL (set to be played between March-May), along with any other T20 tournament, like the ILT20, is important for any player to be performing because every home team is looking at the performances of all their players in these tournaments because of the high-quality cricket in these (leagues)," Moody said while addressing a media event at ILT20.
While the IPL season is less than two months away, different T20 leagues have already taken center stage including the likes of SA20 (South Africa) and Bangladesh Premier League. Last month the Big Bash League (BBL) saw the Brisbane Heat clinch the title with many unknown stars gaining selectors' attention. In the coming days, the Pakistan Super League (SPL) will also feature foreign stars along with Pakistan players, attracting the attention of national team selectors.
ALSO READ | Blow for India and world cricket: Nasser Hussain on Virat Kohli likely to miss entire Test series vs England
"If you are scoring runs, taking wickets and showing consistency, it only puts you in a good position as an individual when it comes to those final tough decisions around the selection table. It allows you to continue with that sort of confidence, going into an important (T20) World Cup," Moody added.
The T20 World Cup will start on 1 June with an expanded format of 20 teams along with a few debutants. The upcoming edition will see Uganda, Canada, Oman and the hosts USA make their debuts. Indian players like Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar and other players will target the IPL 2024 as a platform to prove their worth for a place in the T20 World Cup squad.