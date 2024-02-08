IPL 2024: Tom Moody highlights importance of T20 leagues ahead of WC, calls performance key criteria

With less than five months to go before the start of the latest edition of the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, players are ready to prove their worth to the national team selectors for a place in the squad. Highlighting the importance of a place in the national team, former Indian Premier League (IPL) winning coach Tom Moody has highlighted the importance of domestic T20 leagues as players get involved for a busy next few months.

Moody highlights importance of leagues

"The IPL (set to be played between March-May), along with any other T20 tournament, like the ILT20, is important for any player to be performing because every home team is looking at the performances of all their players in these tournaments because of the high-quality cricket in these (leagues)," Moody said while addressing a media event at ILT20.

While the IPL season is less than two months away, different T20 leagues have already taken center stage including the likes of SA20 (South Africa) and Bangladesh Premier League. Last month the Big Bash League (BBL) saw the Brisbane Heat clinch the title with many unknown stars gaining selectors' attention. In the coming days, the Pakistan Super League (SPL) will also feature foreign stars along with Pakistan players, attracting the attention of national team selectors.