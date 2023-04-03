IPL 2023: UNBELIEVABLE! Jason Holder pulls off a stunner in SRH vs RR clash - Watch video

On Sunday (April 02), the second doubleheader of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition took place with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad, followed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosting Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bengaluru in the evening clash. Hosting the last year's runners-up Sanju Samson-led RR, the new-look SRH fell flat and lost by 72 runs.

Notrhing clicked for the Orange Army, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in regular captain Aiden Markram's absence. Opting to bowl first, the 2016 champions conceded 203 for 5 with RR's top three, Jos Buttler 54 (22), Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) and skipper Samson (55 off 32 balls) taking their side to a big score. In reply, Trent Boult's early strikes, in the first over itself, dented SRH's chase and they only managd 131 for 8 in 20 overs, to lose by a convincing margin.

Boult clean bowled Abhishek Sharma before Jason Holder, in the first slip, pulled off a blinder to dismiss Rahul Tripathi to give Boult his second scalp of the match. Here's the video of Holder's stunning effort:

Boult returned with 2 for 21 whereas Holder also ended with a wicket, removing Washington Sundar for 1. This was Holder's debut in RR jersey. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the RR bowlers as he completed the game with 4-0-17-4. Chahal accounted for the scalps of Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid and Bhuvi to also become the first Indian to take 300, or more, wickets in T20s.