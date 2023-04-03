IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma joins MS Dhoni and Daren Sammy in elite club during MI-RCB face-off

On Sunday (April 02), Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) opened their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. The five-time winners faced the Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium, Bengaluru and suffered an eight-wicket defeat. While the match didn't go as per plan for Rohit & Co., the Team India and MI captain achieved a special feat.

Rohit became only the second Indian and third cricketer overall to captain in 200 T20 matches. Thus, he joined the elite club, spearheaded by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and West Indies' two-time T20 World Cup winning captain Daren Sammy.

Most matches as T20 captain

1) MS Dhoni - 307 matches

2) Daren Sammy - 208 games

3) Rohit Sharma - 200 matches

4) Virat Kohli- 190 matches

5) Gautam Gambhir- 170 matches

Talking about Rohit's 200th game as captain in T20s, MI were asked to bat first and their famed top-order fell flat against Md Siraj, Reece Topley, Akash Deep (picking a wicket each) before spinner Karn Sharma returned with 2 for 29. MI were tottering at 48 for 4 before Tilak Verma's sublime 46-ball 84* took them to a competitive 171 for 7.

However, the target wasn't enough as RCB rode on skipper Faf du Plessis' 73 and former captain Kohli's 82 not out to finish the chase with eight wickets and 22 balls to spare.