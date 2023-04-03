IPL 2023: RR's Yuzvendra Chahal creates history, becomes first Indian to reach THIS milestone

India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, on Sunday, created history as he became the first Indian bowler to reach 300 wickets in T20s. Chahal's four-wicket haul for 17 runs in four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad also helped his team register a 72-run win.

The leggie dismissed SRH's Harry Brook on the last ball of seventh over to reach the milestone. He now has 303 wickets in 265 matches. Apart from Brook, Chahal dismissed Mayank Agrawal, Adil Rashid and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well.

The Royals' spinner also surpassed Aussie Andrew Tye on all-time highest T20 wicket-taker list to claim the 15th position. Tye, notably, has 301 T20 wickets in 215 matches. The leader, however, is West Indian DJ Bravo with 615 wickets in 558 matches, followed by Gujarat Titans and Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan with 530 wickets, West Indian Sunil Narine with 479 wickets, South African Imran Tahir with 469 wickets and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan wit 451 wickets.

The first Indian to 300 T20 wickets. 👏💗

In Indian Premier League (IPL), Chahal is now on joint-second spot alongside Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga with 170 wickets. Among Indian bowlers behind Chahal in T20s are Ravi Ashwin with 288 wickets in 297 matches and Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla with 276 wickets in 262 matches.

In the match, Royals lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Rajasthan made SRH play instantly with their openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting 54 each. Skipper Sanju Samson also played a blistering knock of 32-ball 55 as Royals posted 203/5 in their 20 overs.

SRH's chase got derailed in the very first only after Trent Boult bowled a double-wicket maiden to start off the second innings. SRH could never come back from that and could manage only 131/8 in their 20 overs. The only highlight for SRH was last couple of overs of their batting when pacer Umran Malik and batsman Abdul Samad hit some huge blows and added 37 runs for the ninth wicket.

