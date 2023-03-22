IPL 2023: Teams to name Playing XI after toss as franchises gear up for upcoming season

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set for a major overhaul after the latest change in rule. The IPL 2023 season all set for kick-off on Friday, March 31 will see a new rule that will see the teams name their Playing XI after the toss has taken place. The move was in contemplation for a long time and will now be part of the men’s setup, having previously been in use at the recently concluded SA20 in South Africa.

Change in rule for latest season

"Currently the captains have to exchange the teams before the toss," a note, seen by ESPNcricinfo, read.

"This has been changed to exchange of teams immediately post the toss, to enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player,” the note further added.

The new rule change is supposed to reduce the impact of toss with teams now having the luxury to name a Playing XI more adaptable to the role. If a certain team is tasked to bowl second, that is later in the day in dew conditions, and then the team line-up could be tweaked accordingly. While the toss will still play an important role in the overall outcome of the match, the new rule could deliver the flexibility needed for the teams after taking the playing conditions into context.

Other changes to the IPL playing conditions

Over-rate penalty of only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for every over not completed in the allocated time.

Unfair movement of the wicketkeeper will result in a dead ball and five penalty runs.

Unfair movement by a fielder will result in a dead ball and five penalty runs.

The latest season will also see a few more rule changes with over-rate penalties and unfair movement of wicketkeepers resulting in five-run penalties and dead-ball. The latter rule applies to the unfair movement of the fielder as well.

The new season of the IPL will see 10 teams in action as they try to clinch glory with Gujarat Titans being the defending champions. They will kick start the season against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad.

