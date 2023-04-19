IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit praises YOUNG STAR, predicts bright future for him after win vs SRH

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has praised youngster Tilak Varma for show he has put on since making his debut in IPL last year. Varma, who started with the Indians in IPL 2022, has scored 214 runs in five matches so far in 2023 at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 158.52.

"We watched Tilak last season, and he showed what he can do with the bat, and he's not looked away from it this year as well," said Rohit Sharma at the post-match presentation after MI beat SRH on Tuesday. "What I like about his game is his approach. He's not playing the bowler, he's playing the ball, which is quite important," he added.

Rohit also went on to predict a bright future for the left-handed batsman and said that he'll be playing for different teams soon.

"For someone of his age, coming out and playing the way he is, he's got a long way to go, and we will see him play for some different teams," said the skipper.

Notably, Varma has been the bright spot in Mumbai lackluster season which is getting on the track slowly with three wins in last three matches.

In 2022, Tilak scored 397 runs in 14 matches with two fifties and at an average of 36. His strike was also near 131 and he was not out three times batting down the order.

Seeing his talent, MI promoted him a little up the order this season and he instantly repaid the faith shown in him with an innings of 84 not out off 46 balls in MI's season opener against RCB. On a pitch where all the other Mumbai batters struggled, Tilak looked ever so elegant in his knock as he helped MI post a competitive total of 171.

RCB, however, won the match by eight wickets, but Tilak made an instant impact after which MI have stuck to him playing in the upper middle-order only.

