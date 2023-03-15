IPL 2023 Live Streaming: 15 days to go, How to watch Indian Premier League 2023 Live on TV & mobile in India

IPL 2023 Live Streaming: With only 15 days left for the Indian Premier League, fans have already booked tickets to watch their favourite teams play. However, nobody can watch all the matches in person. Moreover, the IPL is the most streamed cricket tournament in India. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2023 will be available in 4K resolution for free. IPL 2023 will begin on March 31, with last year's winners, Gujarat Titans, taking on the four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings. The match will be intense. IPL fans cannot wait to watch their favourite players on the field. The UltraHD quality of the games will help the fans have a more surreal and immersive feel. Last year, IPL matches were available on Disney+ Hostar only through subscription. However, the biggest news for IPL fans in 2023 is that the matches will stream live for free on JioCinema App.

Here are all the live-streaming details you need to know about IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Live Streaming in India

JioCinema, like the FIFA World Cup 2022 Multicam feature, would let users rotate between several camera viewpoints for each of the 74 matches. Because the feature phone supports JioCinema, JioPhone subscribers may watch IPL 2023 for free. The software will display data like the score and pitch heat map on phones, while fans viewing the game on a large screen will see the information alongside the game.

Where can I watch IPL 2023 live in India?

JioCinema will telecast the live matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in India for free.

IPL 2023 Live: Tickets

For fans who wish to attend the IPL matches, the tickets for Indian Premier League 2023 are out.

STEP 1:The simplest way to book your seat for an IPL 2023 game is to visit the Paytm Insider website or this link.

STEP 2:You will find the list of ten teams participating in IPL 2023 with their names and logos.

STEP 3:The next step is to click on the team icon you wish to watch live. It will take you to a new page with the list of matches.

STEP 4:Select the date on which you desire to watch the game. Please remember to check the time and venue of the IPL 2023 match you choose. Then, select the ticket based on your price range and pay using UPI or net banking.