IPL 2023: KL Rahul's LSG to be seen in new avatar ahead of upcoming season | Check Pics
Story highlights
KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants have launched their new kit for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they get ready to clinch their first title
KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all geared up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they launched their new kit for the upcoming season. LSG knocked out in the Eliminator of the IPL 2022, will look to go one better and win the IPL, having suffered defeats at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 14 runs.
𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒈, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒉, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒊 𝑼𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒅, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒂𝒛 👕💪#JerseyLaunch | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG pic.twitter.com/u3wu5LqnjN— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 7, 2023
LSG in new shades
Ahead of the latest season, LSG took to their social media handle to showcase their new kit and will be wearing the Navy Blue colours for the premier tournament. Earlier, the shades of the team were Sky Blue, but have opted to change the colours ahead of the upcoming season. LSG made a bold statement in the IPL 2023 auctions as they brought in Nicholas Pooran for Rs 16 crore and have bolstered their ranks this season.
LSG became the newest participant in the IPL fold in 2016 after Sanjeev Goenka-owned RPSG group bought them for a whopping Rs. 7,090 crores. Gautam Gambhir was adjourned as the mentor of the side and was seen in the dugout of the side. KL Rahul was bought up for an astonishing price tag of Rs 17 crores ahead of the first season in 2022.
Rahul finished second to Jos Buttler in the Orange Cap race and ended with 616 runs in the IPL 2022 season. On the flip side, the team won 11 of the 16 IPL matches in the process qualifying for the playoffs, where they eventually lost to RCB.
Skipper Rahul will look at the season as an opportunity to revive his career as he looks to regain his form. He was recently dropped in favour of Shubman Gill in the Indian Test side for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Ladies and Gentlemen, presenting 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 🔥💙#JerseyLaunch | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG pic.twitter.com/rgToOIBp3t— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 7, 2023
LSG Squad for IPL 2023
KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak.