IPL 2023: KL Rahul's LSG to be seen in new avatar ahead of upcoming season | Check Pics

KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all geared up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they launched their new kit for the upcoming season. LSG knocked out in the Eliminator of the IPL 2022, will look to go one better and win the IPL, having suffered defeats at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 14 runs.

LSG in new shades

Ahead of the latest season, LSG took to their social media handle to showcase their new kit and will be wearing the Navy Blue colours for the premier tournament. Earlier, the shades of the team were Sky Blue, but have opted to change the colours ahead of the upcoming season. LSG made a bold statement in the IPL 2023 auctions as they brought in Nicholas Pooran for Rs 16 crore and have bolstered their ranks this season.

LSG became the newest participant in the IPL fold in 2016 after Sanjeev Goenka-owned RPSG group bought them for a whopping Rs. 7,090 crores. Gautam Gambhir was adjourned as the mentor of the side and was seen in the dugout of the side. KL Rahul was bought up for an astonishing price tag of Rs 17 crores ahead of the first season in 2022.

Rahul finished second to Jos Buttler in the Orange Cap race and ended with 616 runs in the IPL 2022 season. On the flip side, the team won 11 of the 16 IPL matches in the process qualifying for the playoffs, where they eventually lost to RCB.

Skipper Rahul will look at the season as an opportunity to revive his career as he looks to regain his form. He was recently dropped in favour of Shubman Gill in the Indian Test side for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

LSG Squad for IPL 2023